Bears are turning to Nick Foles at QB and fans are losing their minds

The Chicago Bears are turning to veteran Nick Foles, who will get the start at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, due to injuries to starter Justin Fields and backup Andy Dalton.

Fields has been battling an ankle injury that kept him out of practice Thursday and Friday, and he’s officially a game-time decision as Foles’ backup this Sunday. If Fields can’t go, the Bears will turn to practice-squad quarterback Ryan Willis to back up Foles.

Sunday’s game will mark Foles’ first start in nearly a year. His last start came Week 10 of the 2020 season, a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Last season, Foles was 2-5 as a starter for Chicago last season.

As you can imagine, Bears fans aren’t handling the news well, which has many contemplating their decision to tune in for Sunday’s game and others counting the days until the end of the season.

