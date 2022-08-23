Bears announce second round of cuts, trim roster to 80

The Chicago Bears have announced their second round of roster cuts, where they’ve parted ways with five players on Tuesday, including former sixth-round wide receiver Dazz Newsome.

These moves brings the Bears’ current roster down to 80 players, with one more cut deadline on the way. Chicago will need to trim the roster to 53 players next Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the five players who have been waived:

WR Dazz Newsome

OT Julien Davenport

FB Jake Bargas

DT LaCale London

CB BoPete Keyes

