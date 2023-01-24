BearcatReport – VIDEO: Miller Pre-Houston

Cincinnati already got the class team of the American Athletic Conference, Houston, once this season. The Bearcats fell 72-59 on Jan. 8 to the visiting Cougars.

This time, Cincinnati gets six days to prepare for a nationally televised meeting on the road with Houston. For coach Wes Miller, he’s treating the game like a test no bigger than others. But for the Bearcats, it could be their final chance for a marquee NCAA Tournament resume-building win this season.

“I think as a coach, you’re in November and you hear, ‘how important is this week’,” Miller said. “And you’re in December and you hear how important is this week and this game. In January…they’re all important. It never changes. For my perspective, it never changes. What’s important is today.”

Cincinnati travels to Houston for a 2:15 pm ET tip-off Saturday. The game will be televised by CBS.

