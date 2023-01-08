BearcatReport – VIDEO: Miller Post Houston

On Sunday against Houston, No. 2 in the AP Top 25, Cincinnati had the advantage in one key stat, but was at a big disadvantage in another. That helps explain why the Bearcats stayed close, but ultimately couldn’t overtake the Cougars in a 72-59 loss.

Cincinnati outrebounded Houston, one of the top rebounding teams in the country, 39-33. But because of 17 turnovers, it couldn’t get close enough in the end.

“I’m not pleased, very disappointed,” coach Wes Miller said. “Sometimes outcomes are outcomes and we’re all competitive but very disappointed in our approach. Especially in the second half and I feel like this team has taken a lot of steps and it has a better character than when scoring tonight. So that’s my frustration, and I told the kids in the locker room, not good enough.”

Check out Miller’s full post-game press conference above.