BearcatReport – VIDEO: Fickell Previews UCF

Cincinnati is 6-1 on the season, but there certainly have been some close scares. That includes last weekend, when the Bearcats nearly lost a 17-point lead, but held on for a 29-27 win at SMU.

With five games remaining (plus a possible date in the AAC championship game), there isn’t a ton of room for error. And one of Cincinnati’s biggest continued errors have been the amount of penalties. And while it hasn’t necessarily resulted in a loss just yet, it’s not a trend that bodes well to keep that going.

Against the Mustangs, the Bearcats were flagged for 14 penalties that tallied 128 yards and resulted in six SMU first downs. Aside from just four penalties against USF, Cincinnati has committed at least 10 penalties in five games now this season.

It’s something coach Luke Fickell said Tuesday in his weekly press conference that he continues to address, to preach discipline.

“I Haven’t done a great job and obviously haven’t done a good job at finding what that balance is and some of the things that you need to do and say just yet,” he said. “Again, it can get lopsided and get out of control, it can get out of hand. This was one of those ones where it did and hopefully, the realization when you can show it and talk about it as not just a staff, but as an entire team. The guys start to recognize the impact that they have, and that’s the only way that I really know to try to make a change.”

