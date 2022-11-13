BearcatReport – Calhoun Decommits From UC

On Sunday morning, Winton Woods (OH) four-star defensive back Cameron Calhoun announced he’s opening up his recruitment and has decommitted from the Bearcats. He’d been committed since June 14.

Another Cincinnati four-star is back on the market.

Calhoun officially visited Kentucky this weekend. But the Wildcats are not the only suitor, as our Sam Kwiatkowski has detailed for our site subscribers.

Calhoun has been recruited by assistant coach and special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs. He officially visited in June, just before he made his commitment.

Calhoun is the second Cincinnati four-star pledge to decommit in recent weeks. Rivals250 wide receiver Malik Elzy decommitted from the Bearcats on Oct. 18. Though the Bearcats are still pushing, he’s being pursued by Illinois, Tennessee and others.

