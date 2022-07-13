Bear cools off in pond, scared away by koi carp

Storyful

Hippo Cools Down With Popsicle Amid Record Texas Heat

A hippo at the San Antonio Zoo in Texas was given a block of ice to help him cool off as record-breaking heat continued.This footage shows Timothy the hippo takes a few licks of his “popsicle” on July 8 before taking a cooling dip in his pool.The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for the San Antonio area as temperatures neared the 100s, with heat index values of 100-110 degrees Fahrenheit.Austin and San Antonio had the hottest May and hottest June on record, with the first week of July following the trend, the weather service said, warning, “It’s only going to get hotter.” Credit: San Antonio Zoo via Storyful