Beanie Feldstein Shares Emotional Farewell as She’s Replaced by Lea Michele in ‘Funny Girl’

Beanie Feldstein said a heartfelt goodbye to Funny Girl this weekend as she gave her last performance before being replaced by Glee star Lea Michele.

The actress gave her final show as Fanny Brice at the August Wilson Theatre on Sunday, July 31. In an Instagram post that night, she shared behind-the-scenes photos with fellow cast members as well as friends—including Sarah Paulson—many who praised Feldstein on social media.

“But now it’s just another show/And you leave ‘em laughing when you go,” Feldstein captioned the post, taking the lyrics from Joni Mitchell’s song “Both Sides Now.”

The actress starred in the lead role of Fanny Brice on Broadway’s production of the dramedy for three months, but this July, she announced she would be stepping away from the show entirely.

In an Instagram post, she said that though starring in the show was “a lifelong dream,” once “production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated.”

Soon, it was announced that Michele would be taking over. Gleeks and theater critics quickly reacted to the news on social media, many praising Feldstein and addressing the controversies associated with Michele. (She was accused of promoting a toxic culture on the Glee set.)

Last week, Michele kicked off rehearsals for the Broadway show, which she said is more than “a dream come true” for her.

Feldstein is not the only Funny Girl cast member leaving the show; Glee star Jane Lynch, who plays Fanny’s mother, will also be leaving prematurely, just days before Michele is set to take over as the lead.

