Beach house for sale in Florida is freaking people out with just one glance. See why

A unique home that has some people a little on edge is nabbing attention thanks to a popular real estate social media page.

The two-bedroom, four-bedroom beach house — listed in St. Augustine, Florida, for $1.199 million — has a special, exterior aspect that makes it stand out visually: stilts.

Or, rather, they look like stilts. And they’re there for a specific reason.

“This is your chance to own the famous Vilano Beach Blue House!” the listing on Zillow.com says. “Constructed by Ruggeri Construction, this home is built to withstand mother nature, and it has been doing just that.”

Most recently, St. Augustine was slammed by Hurricane Ian in 2022 but it appears the 2,000-square-foot house designed to hold its own against the elements is still standing in good condition.

Features of the residence include:

The way the house was designed to withstand flooding waters is what caught the eye of folks on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and Twitter account that highlight special homes for sale around the country.

People were both intrigued… and a little puzzled.

“No landscaping to worry about! Great! Any idea when it will be completely under water?” one person asked.

“I usually only stick to jokes on these posts but can someone please tell me how this house hasn’t collapsed yet?” another questioned.

“Clearly the house skipped leg day at the gym,” someone joked.

“I’m actually looking for something a little closer to the ocean,” one person said.

“The basement on this beauty is open concept with tons of natural light,” another noted.

“Looks like that house is tip-toeing,” someone observed.

“Sometimes bad decisions come in a pretty package,” one person tweeted.

St. Augustine is about 40 miles south of Jacksonville.

