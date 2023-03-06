BBIO Stock Breaks Out After Smashing Expectations, And Its Rivals, In A Dwarfism Study

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) smashed Wall Street’s expectations in a study of children with dwarfism, leading BBIO stock to break out in massive volume.







The company tested a drug called infigratinib in children with achondroplasia, a genetic condition that slows bone growth. At six months, eight out of 10 children responded to the treatment. The group had an annualized height velocity of 3.03 centimeters. Analysts expected 1.52 centimeters per year, Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed said in a report.

“Saying that the data (were) a win may be an understatement,” he said. “We’re now seeing annual height velocity mean change from baseline and in absolute terms in a completely new tier.”

He noted the results bested treatments from BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND).

In premarket trading on the stock market today, BBIO stock surged 63.9% near 17.78A. Shares broke out of a lengthy consolidation with a buy point at 12.74, according to MarketSmith.com. BioMarin stock fell 6.1% near 95. Ascendis shares weren’t yet active.

More to follow.

