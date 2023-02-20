BBC ‘Tonight With Target’ Yasemin Rashit Upped to Portfolio Editor – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC has promoted Tonight with Target commissioner Yasemin Rashit to temporarily take on the BBC One Portfolio Editor role while it “continues to review the best shape of the iPlayer and channels team.”

For three months, Rashit will take on the role that has just been vacated by The Traitors developer Syeda Irtizaali, who has moved to become Editor for Unscripted Commissioning, working closely with Director of Unscripted Kate Phillips.

Rashit moves from her BBC Three Channel Executive post, where she has worked across content strategy, partnerships and developed content schemes across the UK for the past couple of years. Credits include music chatshow format Tonight With Target and hairdressing ob-doc Angels of the North. Rashit used to be BBC One Channel Executive and was previously a freelance exec and series producer working on the likes of BBC One award-winner Stephen: The Murder that Changed a Nation, ITV’s Children Who Kill with Susanna Reid and The History Channel’s America’s War on Drugs.

She will oversee scheduling and strategy behind BBC One, a channel that airs the likes of Strictly Come Dancing, Happy Valley and Line of Duty, which each attract millions of viewers per episode.

Rashit takes on the role on an interim basis “while we continue to review the best shape of the iPlayer and channels team,” according to Dan McGolpin, the BBC’s Director of BBC iPlayer & Channels.

McGolpin has oversight of strategy for all channels and iPlayer and makes the two work in tandem. In 2021, the BBC initiated one of the biggest commissioning restructures in its 100-year history and axed the channel controller roles, giving more power to genre commissioners to greenlight shows for both channels and iPlayer. The move formed part of an iPlayer-first strategy and has since been tinkered with on a number of occasions.