BBC ‘The Osbournes’ As ‘Home To Roost’ Follows Sharon and Ozzy UK – The Hamden Journal

The BBC is bringing back MTV classic The Osbournes as Sharon and Ozzy return to the UK.

Home to Roost from The Steph Show producer Expectation will see the globe’s most iconic reality TV family come back to the nation they lived in for years, as they attempt to re-start their lives in rural Buckinghamshire.

The Osbournes was a huge MTV hit two decades ago, charting the family when they first moved to LA to restart their lives.

Home to Roost will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate the likes of Sharon Osbourne’s 70th birthday and daughter Kelly Osbourne’s soon-to-be-born baby. The Osbournes ran from 2001 to 2005.

“This promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the UK,” said BBC Head of Documentary Commissioning Clare Sillery.

Home to Roost was commissioned by Sillery. Ben Wicks, Colin Barr and Louisa McKay are exec producing. Banijay Rights will handle international distribution.