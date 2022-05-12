BBC Studios NHU signs BAFTA-winning CGI Executive Producer Mike Davis – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios Natural History Unit (NHU), the UK production powerhouse behind Planet Earth and The Green Planet, has hired BAFTA-winning Mike Davis to lead a major push into CGI.

Davis is one of a number of Executive Producers set to join over the coming months as the NHU continues to expand.

He will start this summer, soon after Prehistoric Planet, the NHU’s CGI doc for AppleTV+, drops on the platform, and the unit has also been behind the BBC/HBO’s Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History CGI feature.

Davis, who started his career at Framestore working on the globally-renowned Walking with Dinosaurs, has spent the last two years as Executive Producer for NHU stablemate the BBC Studios Science Unit. He was previously a Creative Director at Atlantic Productions, where he produced Sky’s BAFTA-winning David Attenborough’s Natural History Museum Alive and series-directed BBC One’s Great Barrier Reef and Galapagos, while he also worked across Atlantic’s giant screen film slate and David Attenborough’s Great Barrier Reef Dive for London’s Natural History Museum.

NHU Head Jonny Keeling said he has “unparalleled clout in the world of CGI and natural history that will only take our future output to even greater heights.”

Davis added: “CGI has always been my true passion and frequently at the heart of the projects I’ve been involved in. To be joining the Natural History Unit just as they launch Prehistoric Planet is a thrill.”