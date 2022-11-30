BBC Studios Buys Into ‘Small Axe’ Firm Turbine Studios – The Hamden Journal

BBC Studios has taken a minority stake in British scripted indie production Turbine Studios.

The indie is behind BBC and Prime Video series Small Axe (BBC/Amazon), Netflix’s Munich: The Edge of War and Steve McQueen’s Uprising.

BBC Studios investment is the latest in a series of deals for the BBC’s commercial arm in recent months. Financial terms of the deal were not revealed.

Established in 2020 by Andrew Eaton, Tracey Scoffield, Justin Thomson and David Tanner, Turbine is best known for Small Axe, the Steve McQueen anthology series about Black British experience that became the most nominated BAFTA series ever.

The company’s latest project, Constellation, is an eight-part conspiracy-based, psychological thriller for Apple TV+ is written by Peter Harness and stars Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Prometheus) and Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul).

Mark Linsey, Managing Director Scripted, BBC Studios, said: “Turbine Studios has an enviable reputation within our industry. Their focus on creating concept-led, franchise and premium thriller drama is matched by their ability to attract world-renowned talent from behind and in front of the camera.

“The team have an impressive slate of projects across both TV and film in the pipeline and exciting growth plans that our investment will help to deliver. We’re thrilled and excited to be partnering with them.”

The deal includes a stake in Turbine’s sister company Turbine Studios Germany, which is a co-venture between Turbine Studios, Daniel Hetzer and Matthias Braun. Turbine Studios Germany specialises in original development and production services for the European market.

Tom Manwaring of Helion Partners advised Turbine on the transaction.