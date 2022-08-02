BBC Studios Bolsters America Team With Janet Brown & Tara Maitra Hire – The Hamden Journal

BBC Studios has bolstered its U.S. offering following a year of record growth by signing Gunpowder & Sky’s Janet Brown and promoting Tara Maitra.

Brown becomes President, Content Distribution, North America and Latin America, for which she will set the strategic direction for BBC Studios’ commercial divisions across the regions, working with U.S. partners and streamers. She has been with Gunpowder & Sky for six years, leading sales, marketing and distribution.

Maitra, who joined last year, will have oversight of global syndication and ad sales, including digital news properties and the World News TV channel. Global syndication and advertising sales will therefore be brought together for the first time under one leader to unlock further growth.

The pair’s roles are newly-created and come following a year of record growth for the BBC’s commercial arm, which saw profits increase by more than 50% and turnover by 30%. The outfit is doing more in the U.S. and the Natural History Unit recently opened up an LA hub.

Both will report to Rebecca Glashow, CEO Global Distribution.

“Janet is a proven dealmaker across content distribution spanning all formats and genres, and I’m thrilled to be adding her to our team. North America and LatAm are very strong, growing markets for BBC Studios, and we have only begun to tap into our potential,” said Glashow.

“She joins a group of exceptionally talented executives, including Tara, whose new responsibilities reflect the growing global demand for our content, and the broad array of new opportunities and partnerships we continue to explore around the world.”