BBC Studios Backs ‘Love Island’ & ‘I’m a Celebrity’ Exec’s New Indie – The Hamden Journal

BBC Studios has backed a new UK entertainment label helmed by execs Simon Shalgosky and Daniel Brookes.

The producer-distributor will distribute Rebel Rebel Pictures’ formats globally following the launch of the shingle, which will focus on primetime entertainment and factual entertainment shows.

Shalgosky and Brookes have 40 years combined experience in TV between them, with past credits including Love Island, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent and Eurovision.

They were most recently running the UK label of Dutch/Belgian unscripted producer Vincent TV.

“Our aim for Rebel Rebel is to create some of the most imaginative shows on television with global reach,” said Shalgosky. “We are great believers in creating big formats and strive to craft shows that are so iconic, they can be recognised instantly, even with the sound turned down.”

Emma Hardie, BBC Studios’ Commercial Director, International Production & Formats, said the move is “incredibly exciting.”

BBC Studios has backed a number of production outfits of late including Jamie Demetriou’s People Day Limited, Joe Sugg’s Final Straw Productions and Inside the Factory indie Voltage TV.