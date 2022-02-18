BBC Strikes Six-Year ‘MasterChef’ Deal;Shifts Production To Birmingham – The Hamden Journal

The BBC has struck a six-year deal for the MasterChef franchise and is moving production from London to Birmingham.

MasterChef, MasterChef: The Professionals, Celebrity MasterChef and newly-announced BBC Three series Young MasterChef will air until 2028 and move to the UK’s second city’s Digbeth Loc in 2024.

Produced by Banijay label Shine TV, the titles have established themselves as high-rating BBC staples over the past few years, drawing millions of viewers per episode. The latest series had it biggest launch since 2017, according to the BBC.

MasterChef, which is one of Banijay’s best-selling formats, has aired on the BBC since 1990 bar a short period between 2001 and 2005, and a U.S. version with Gordon Ramsay has played on Fox since 2010.

The move to Birmingham is reflective of the BBC’s attempt to better represent the UK in its entirety and produce more shows outside of the capital. As of this morning, daily topical format Morning Live is relocating to Manchester.

“We said we would create jobs and investment, bringing decision-making and productions to the West Midlands as part of our Across the UK plans,” said BBC Director General Tim Davie, unveiling the move.

“Moving one of our biggest programme brands shows we are making that a reality.”

Banijay UK CEO Lucinda Hicks added: “We are delighted to be taking our incredible production to Birmingham. Not only is it one of the most creatively exciting and culinary diverse regions in country, but it is also on the cusp of being a major TV production centre again.”

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who hails from Birmingham and is involved with Digbeth Loc, said he “looks forward to welcoming many more blue chip brands into our rapidly expanding media neighbourhood.”