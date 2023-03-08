BBC ‘Shetland’ Writer David Kane Adapting Denise Mina ‘Morrow’ For TV – The Hamden Journal

David Kane, lead writer on the BBC’s Shetland, is developing Denise Mina’s Morrow book series into a multi-season TV show.

Set in Glasgow, Morrow, which consists of five books, follows DS Alex Morrow, a formidable detective who can’t face talking to her husband or bear to sleep in the family home following a recent trauma. As she investigates a crime with partner Bannerman for season one titled Still Midnight, questions arise about whether their ambitious Machiavellian boss McKechnie has their backs.

Morrow doesn’t have a broadcaster attached yet but Kane envisages it running for multiple seasons. He is the lead writer on hit Scottish BBC series Shetland, which has run for seven seasons and for which he has been nominated for a BAFTA Scotland Award.

Kane and Mina are exec producing Morrow, having combined on BBC drama cult hit The Field of Blood, which starred Peter Capaldi and David Morrissey and was also BAFTA Scotland nominated. Channel 4-backed Freedom Scripted is the indie behind Morrow and Mike Ellen is EP.

“I’m very attracted by the opportunity to present a version of modern multi-cultural Glasgow, but one that doesn’t shy away from the city’s past,” said Kane. “It is different, more diverse, but still has that dark underbelly of crime.”