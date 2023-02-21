BBC Removes Will Ferrell Story After Being Fooled By Twitter Account – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC has taken down from its website a story about Will Ferrell after being fooled by a Twitter account that did not belong to the Anchorman actor.

Ferrell has been in the UK this month on something of a soccer tour, attending a variety of games and mingling with fans.

He was present at Loftus Road, London, last Tuesday to watch Queens Park Rangers take on Sunderland and recorded a video before the game mocking the away team.

“Sunderland – oh, the tears of sorrow you’re going to experience tonight dripping down your face into your mouth drowning you in sorrow, I can only imagine,” he said.

Following the game, the verified Twitter account @OfficialWilllF wrote, “Haway man, sorry @SunderlandAFC,” alongside a screenshot of the “tears of sorrow” quote.

The BBC website published a story based on the tweet, headlined: “QPR fan and actor Will Ferrell apologises for mocking Sunderland fans.”

The corporation failed to realize, however, that the Ferrell account was a parody. The blue verification check mark was likely obtained via Elon Musk’s premium Twitter Blue, which has given rise to imposters posing as celebrities and brands.

The BBC said: “In a BBC News Online article, we incorrectly stated QPR fan and actor Will Ferrell apologised for mocking Sunderland fans. A quote was taken from a verified Twitter account, but it was not made by the actor. We have removed the article in its entirety since it was based wholly on the apology.”

Ferrell has also attended soccer games at Wrexham, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and Manchester City.