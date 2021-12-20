BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg To Step Down After Seven Years – The Hamden Journal

BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg is to step down next Easter after seven years.

Kuenssberg will stay with the BBC to take up a senior presenting and reporting role. Sunday morning TV host Andrew Marr stepped down this week and the move opens up the opportunity for Kuenssberg to move into this role.

Kuenssberg has been in the esteemed Political Editor role for seven years, during which time she has overseen a highly toxic era in UK politics that has included the Brexit vote, three general elections and the pandemic period.

“Laura has been an outstanding BBC Political Editor throughout the most turbulent political times in living memory,” said Director General Tim Davie. “Her incisive commentary, tough questioning and astute insight has guided our audiences through the last seven years.”

The BBC will begin a competitive recruitment process for her replacement shortly. North America editor Jon Sopel, who recently returned from the States, has been rumoured to take over.