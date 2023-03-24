BBC & PBS Set Latest Landmark Science Doc On Humans – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC and PBS have set their latest landmark science series, an exploration of how modern humans came into being.

In Human, which is in the process of crewing up, archaeology, travelog and reconstruction will be used to tell the story of the homo sapiens species that emerged around 300,000 years ago.

There are no official records for the vast majority of this human history but the series will look to piece things together, using DNA sequencing and scientific tools, and showcasing fresh discoveries.

BBC Studios Science Unit is producing Human, which is the latest factual landmark from the BBC and PBS following a long and fruitful relationship. The pair have combined in recent times on alien doc First Contact, BAFTA-nominated 8 Days: To The Moon and Back and The Planets.

BBC Head of Science Tom Coveney said Human will “reveal the dramatic twists and turns of our species’ story, the secrets behind our success, and ultimately what makes us human.”

Science Unit boss Andrew Cohen, who spoke to The Hamden Journal in 2021 about taking a hybrid approach to documentary and drama, said the five-parter will “build on the dramatic storytelling techniques” from shows such as The Planets.

“From being just one of a number of human species on Earth, to a species that has grown to dominate the planet like no other, the series will reveal the very latest research into our distant ancestors and we hope provide a new perspective on what it means to be human,” he added.

The BBC is currently airing Wild Isles – a natural history series celebrating the wonders of British wildlife – and has a number of other natural history series in the pipeline.