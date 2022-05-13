BBC One Greenlights ‘Granite Harbour’ — Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

BBC One greenlights Aberdeen-set drama ‘Granite Harbour’

BBC One has greenlit Granite Harbour, a three-part Scotland-set drama series featuring rising talents Romario Simpson (Small Axe) and Hannah Donaldson (Annika). The show from LA Productions centers on the story of Lance Corporal Davis Lindo, who arrives in Aberdeen as a new recruit to Police Scotland. Having completed his final tour with the Royal Military Police, Lindo dreams of being a detective at New Scotland Yard. However, he finds himself being sent to train as a Detective Constable in the North East of Scotland, he must quickly adapt to his new life in Aberdeen, a world away from anything the soldier has known before. Filming started a few weeks ago in locations through Aberdeenshire and Glasgow and the show will air on both BBC One and the BBC Scotland channel, in a similar vein to critical hit Guilt. BBC Scotland Head of Commissioning Louise Thornton said viewers will be “treated to an intriguing and captivating story with strong characters that will play out against the dramatic city scape of Aberdeen and the North East.”

UKTV’s Dave orders two more ‘Meet The Richardsons’ seasons

British channel Dave has greenlit another two seasons of comedy mockumentary Meet the Richardsons, with the order comprising 20 episodes in total. The show, which follows real-life comedy couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont as heightened versions of themselves and their marriage, has a new production company behind it: Sohail Shah’s King of Sunshine Productions. Previous producer Second Act Productions wound down last year. Shah has hired Richardsons creator Lee Hupfield as Creative Exec. Hupfield and Eddie Stafford will remain as producers and directors on the show, which Beaumont (Hullraisers) writes with Tim Reid (Car Share). Dave parent UKTV has also ordered a second season of comedy murder mystery Murder, They Hope for Gold and two shows for female-focused W: a Stateside version of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over called Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA and natural beauty format The Beauty Rewind Clinic.

NATPE Budapest readies Ukrainian Pavilion, welcomes 60 exhibitors

In another sign the world is returning to a pre-Covid state, the organisers behind NAPTE Budapest International have revealed they are expecting more than 300 buyers and 60 exhibitors at the upcoming market, which this year will also include a free Ukrainian Pavilion, featuring five broadcasters from the embattled country. Confirmed exhibitors include MGM Television, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global, Columbia Pictures, and A+E Networks, along with Kanal D International, Calinos, Global Agency, ZDF and Globo among others. “As NATPE returns to in-person events, I am thrilled that NATPE Budapest International roars back in-person, bringing fresh new content from around the world as we welcome back many distributors from around the globe and the strongest presence ever from CEE buyers. We are proud to host the Ukrainian Pavilion on the exhibition floor,” said JP Bommel, President and CEO, NATPE.

ITV Studios format ‘Let Love Rule’ heads to Brazilian streamer

Brazilian streamer Globoplay has ordered a local version of ITV Studios Global Entertainment reality dating format Let Love Rule. This marks a tenth international format deal for the John de Mol-created show, which was originally for SBS6 and is currently airing its sixth season. The format sees a cast of singles delete their dating apps and immediately start living as couples, as their first date of at least 24 hours begins. In Brazil, Formata will produce.