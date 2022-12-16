BBC ‘Hospital’ Producer Simon Dickson To Leave Fremantle Label1 – The Hamden Journal

Simon Dickson, the Co-Founder and Joint CEO of Fremantle-owned Hospital producer Label1, is stepping down next year after eight years, having described the 2020 lockdown period as a “wake-up call.”

Alongside Lorraine Charker-Phillips, Dickson has developed the BAFTA-nominated indie into one of the UK’s most prolific and respected factual producers. Along with producing BBC stalwart Hospital, which has run for seven seasons, Dickson has also had a hand in Channel 4 format Five Guys a Week and the BBC’s The Family Brain Games, both of which have sold abroad, along with upcoming BBC series Soldier. He is a former BBC and Channel 4 commissioner and joined Label1 from Ambulance indie Dragonfly.

Dickson will leave his role early next year and stay on as Consultant Executive Producer to “ensure a smooth transition,” Label1 said. Charker-Phillips will take on his other responsibilities supported by Chief Operating Officer Jo Taylor and both will report into Fremantle UK CEO Simon Andreae. Fremantle retains a controlling stake.

Andreae described Dickson as a “creative force, who alongside Lorraine, has turned Label1 into a powerful and distinctive brand known for their creative thinking and exceptionally high-quality programming.”

Dickson said the 2020 lockdown had been a “wake-up call.”

He added: “I came to the realization that after 30 years of soaring highs and crashing lows, there might be a way forward that wasn’t all late nights and adrenalin. I concluded that I didn’t have a particularly good work-life balance, so I decided to do something about it.”