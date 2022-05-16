BBC Greenlights Second Series Of Alex Scott’s ‘The Tournament’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: BBC One has given the greenlight to a second series of Alex Scott-hosted quiz show The Tournament from QI producer QITV.

Along with STV Studios’ Bridge of Lies, which has also been greenlit, the show was one of two to win a competitive tender process last year to find the next generation of BBC quizzes, following in the footsteps of the likes of Richard Osman double Pointless and House of Games.

Former England footballer Scott, a regular BBC presenter, oversees the knockout competition, where eight players battle each other on the Tournament Run in a series of tug-of-war quiz matches as they attempt to knock their opponents out of the game and steal their money. Only one player makes it to the end, when they have the chance to double their money on what is called the Golden Run.

The show is filmed in Glasgow, building on the BBC’s push to make more of its programs outside of London.

Executive producer is Simon Urwin and Commissioning Editors are Alex McLeod and Neil McCallum for the BBC.

“We’re delighted to be back on the BBC with the brilliant Alex Scott at the helm, ensuring that this unique and highly entertaining knockout quiz has all the drama and tension of a penalty shoot-out,” said Sarah Lloyd, QITV Managing Director.

The company produces a number of gameshows but is best known for QI, the innovative BBC Two quiz that has run for 20 years.