BBC Gary Lineker Deal Struck For ‘Match Of The Day’ Star – The Hamden Journal

The BBC has reached a deal with Match of the Day host Gary Lineker over his social media use following crisis talks.

The corporation will independently review the guidelines relating to presenters such as Lineker and the former England footballer has agreed to return to the show he has been hosting for almost a quarter of a century.

He will return to host coverage of the FA Cup Quarter Final on Saturday, followed by Match of the Day.

The crisis, one of the BBC’s worst for a generation, was sparked late last week when Lineker tweeted comparing the language around the government’s asylum policy with 1930s Germany.

He was stood down by the BBC but his standing down caused a major domino effect as other presenters, pundits and commentators on the BBC’s weekend sports programing all withdrew their services. Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 aired as short highlights programs with no commentary and other sports coverage was either cancelled or parred back.

The row has dominated the front pages for days and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak even weighed in.

Director General Tim Davie, who was in Washington speaking about impartial news, resisted calls to resign along with Chair Richard Sharp, although Davie apologized.

Sources indicated a “fervent” period behind the scenes during which, with Davie in Washington, Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore and Director of Sport Barbara Slater had to step in and were deeply involved with the negotiations.

This inevitably led to time delays, while there were rifts between the newsroom, which backed Davie, and the sports division, which backed Lineker.

Many BBC execs had hoped to have the situation resolved to avoid yesterday’s second day of major disruption.

The crisis came at a difficult time for the BBC, which has only just been recovering from the fallout of the revelation that Sharp, a Conservative Party donor, helped facilitate a loan for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Prior to the Lineker row, he had spent weeks resisting calls to resign on that front.