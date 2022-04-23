BBC Faces Fresh Gender Pay Row Over Plans For “Managerial Discretion” – The Hamden Journal

The BBC is facing a fresh gender pay row, with its plans to allow managers to sign off discretionary salary increases for staff.

The Times reports that the Corporation is facing challenges over these plans from both unions and its well-established BBC Women employee network – amid concern that female employees could significantly lose out.

Previous gaps in pay between male and female staff were highlighted when a number of female presenters went public with salary disputes. Newswatch presenter Samira Ahmed won her case at a 2020 employment tribunal, which ruled her work was equal to that of a more highly-paid male presenter. Former China editor Carrie Gracie also won a settlement for underpaid work.

It is feared that managerial discretion, if re-introduced after salaries were standardised back in 2015, could undo all the work by these groups to make the pay system fairer across the Corporation.

The Times confirms that no plans have been finalised, with the BBC asserting that it remains committed to fair and equal pay, and that checks would be put in place to support this.