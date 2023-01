Jennie Gow, the BBC Formula One reporter and contributor to Netflix hit Drive To Survive, has said that she has suffered a “serious” stroke.

Gow said she had been quiet on social media in recent weeks because of the medical incident, which she said had affected her speech.

The 45-year-old presenter said she was “desperate to make a full recovery and return to work” but that the process may take some time. She thanked her medical team, as well as family and friends.

