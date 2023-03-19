BBC Considers TikTok Ban As Some Staff Told To Delete App – The Hamden Journal

The BBC is reviewing whether to ban TikTok and has told staff to delete the Chinese social media app from work phones unless they are using it for editorial or marketing reasons.

The UK broadcaster issued fresh guidance for employees on Sunday after the UK government prohibited the use of TikTok on the phones of ministers and civil servants.

The BBC’s guidance marks a significant change of tone from the broadcaster after it has vigorously embraced TikTok over the past year, even hiring specialists for its social media team.

In the guidance sent today, obtained by The Hamden Journal, the BBC said: “We don’t recommend installing TikTok on a BBC corporate device unless there is a justified business reason.”

BBC employees were issued with the instruction after “concerns raised by government authorities worldwide regarding data privacy and security.”

In a Q&A on the guidance, the BBC asked itself: “Will the BBC ban the use of TikTok on corporate devices, or my personal device that I use for BBC work purposes?”

The answer: “We are currently reviewing the TikTok concerns and will provide further updates based on the government and National Cyber Security Centre guidelines.”

