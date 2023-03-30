BBC Annual Plan Sets Out Big Savings & Content Cuts – The Hamden Journal

The BBC’s savings target has rocketed by 40% to £400M within the next four years and the corporation is responding by cutting 1,000 hours worth of shows per year.

The BBC’s Annual Plan issued in the past few minutes said there will be an “acceleration” of savings plans due to the freezing of the license fee for the next two years and the “economic environment.”

Alongside its move to reinvest £300M into online and digital, which was announced last May, the corporation is therefore upping its savings target from £285M to £400M by 2027/28.

Painful decisions are therefore to come, including an annual reduction of 1,000 hours in content commissions “across the portfolio,” said the Annual Plan, which is delivered each year with a focus on the BBC’s priorities for the coming financial year.

The BBC pointed to other cost-saving measures including the controversial creation of a single, integrated BBC News channel, shifting World Service TV and radio broadcasts to digital and the “increased efficiency and effectiveness of our operations by changing the way we work across the BBC.”

“There will be more of these difficult choices to come this year, but we will make them with

audience value at the forefront of our thinking, balancing the needs of those increasingly

consuming content online with those who continue to consume primarily through broadcast

services,” added the Foreword to the Annual Plan.

The Plan stressed the corporation’s “strong financial position.”

License fee income reached nearly £3.7B last year and total income was up around the £5.5B mark.

Beyond next year, it said the “pace and scale of change” will increase “as audiences around the

world turn to online-only services and platforms for an ever-greater share of their media time.”

Production-distribution outfit BBC Studios will also seek more growth opportunities as Director General looks to leverage his former employer for greater commercial returns to the BBC.

And in a sign that the BBC has been paying heed to UK media regulator Ofcom, the BBC used the Annual Plan to set out proposed changes that would require regulatory approval. This came after Ofcom set the BBC’s operating license for the next few years, which has seen a reduction in quotas, and simultaneously chided the corporation for failing to clearly set out changes