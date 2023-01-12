Baz Luhrmann To Receive Harold Lloyd Award At AIS Lumiere Awards  – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Elvis filmmaker Baz Luhrmann has been tapped to receive the Advanced Imaging Society’s Harold Lloyd Award at the 2023 Lumiere Awards, which are taking place at The Beverly Hills Hotel on February 10.

Named after the iconic 20th century movie star who over the course of his career starred in almost 200 comedies — both before and after the transition from silent films to talkies — the Harold Lloyd Lumiere Award is a recognition of distinguished achievement in filmmaking. It’s presented annually, in partnership with the Harold Lloyd family, to directors who have marshaled technology to empower their storytelling.

Past recipients of the honor include Denis Villeneuve, Martin Scorsese, Ang Lee, Jon Favreau, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Victoria Alonso, James Cameron, James Mangold and Christopher McQuarrie, to name a few.

Luhrmann will be joined as an honoree at the Advanced Imaging Society’s 13th annual awards luncheon by Avatar: The Way of Water collaborators James Cameron and Jon Landau, who are set for the Voices for the Earth Award, and Babylon filmmaker Damien Chazelle, who will be honored with the Gene Kelly Visionary Award.

“The Harold Lloyd Award was originated more than a decade ago to recognize filmmakers who have boldly moved our industry forward through their artistry and technical innovation. We are thrilled to be honoring another master filmmaker who has continuously pushed the boundaries of what is possible,” said Society president Jim Chabin. “Whether creating turn of the century Paris in Moulin Rouge! or the jazz era in The Great Gatsby, Baz Luhrmann and his films have become cinematic touchstones for entire eras with their totally identifiable style, signature bold colors, vivid motion and inventive camera work. With Elvis, Baz has again enthralled millions of fans with a deeply intimate and compassionate portrayal of one of our most important and beloved cultural figures, set against the back-drop of a turbulent period of change in 20th century America.”

“In his more than 200 films, Harold Lloyd was passionate about using his creative teams and the latest technology to empower his storytelling in the service of entertaining his millions of fans,” added Harold Lloyd Entertainment Chairman, Suzanne Lloyd. “This year marks the 100th anniversary of his most famous and groundbreaking production, Safety Last! so I am thrilled to honor Baz Luhrmann with this award in Harold’s honor at such a relevant time. Like in many powerful scenes from Mr. Luhrmann’s films, the iconic scene of Harold Lloyd dangling off a clock on a skyscraper above city traffic in Safety Last! not only entertained audiences around the world, but also managed to imprint itself on them in a meaningful way – and made history.”

Lloyd added that like many of Luhrmann’s films, the iconic 1923 silent film starring Lloyd “illuminated something deeper about the zeitgeist of the world at the time, and simultaneously, it represented a bold new forefront for technical, emotional, and memorable cinematic achievement. Harold was a cheerleader for the groundbreaking directors and creatives who followed him. I know he would simply be thrilled that Baz Luhrmann is our 2023 recipient.”

Luhrmann is an Academy Award-nominated writer, director and producer whose latest feature Elvis for Warner Bros. grossed over $287MM upon its June 2022 release. The film starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll has proven an awards favorite in the time since, just this week landing Butler the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama.

Luhrmann is otherwise best known for helming such films as The Great Gatsby, Romeo + Juliet, Strictly Ballroom, Australia and Moulin Rouge!, the Netflix series The Get Down and Tony-winning productions of Puccini’s opera La Bohème and Moulin Rouge!. Among his upcoming projects is Faraway Downs — a series recutting of his 2008 film Australia, announced back in June, which has been set up at Hulu.

Formed by senior Hollywood execs to identify game-changing filmmaking technologies and foster their deployment, the Advanced Imaging Society has presented the Lumiere Awards to the industry’s most respected creative and technical leaders over the course of the last decade. In addition to awards for motion pictures, episodic and new media content, the Society bestows awards for best musical motion picture, best musical scene or performance, best immersive audio and more. In addition to its annual awards, the Society produces The Insiders Show podcast and The Remote Control video series, with active chapters in China, India and Japan.