‘Baywatch’ star David Charvet explains why he left Hollywood

David Charvet has no regrets about leaving Hollywood behind.

The French-born former actor and pop star, who famously played Matt Brody on “Baywatch,” chose to leave the spotlight and reinvent himself as the “father I wanted to be.”

The 49-year-old shares two children, daughter Heaven, 15, and son Shaya, 14, with ex-wife Brooke Burke. The pair were married from 2011 until 2020.

“Before I had my first child I was traveling for five years in 42 countries doing concerts for my music,” Charvet told Page Six on Friday. “There’s no way I could do that again. I had to find a different meaning to my life.”

’80S STAR KELLY LE BROCK TALKS NEW FILM ‘TOMORROW’S TODAY,’ WHY SHE LEFT HOLLYWOOD FOR ‘THE WILDERNESS’

‘Baywatch’ stars Pamela Anderson (blonde) Alexandra Paul (brunette) and David Charvet, circa 1993. Photo by Arnold Slater/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

“I didn’t want to go and take a TV show that was in Canada, I didn’t want to travel to Europe to do my music,” he continued. “I wanted to stay home and I wanted to be a good dad. I wanted to be there for my children every single day.”

Along the way, the “Melrose Place” alum found a new purpose in his life. It was 2006 when he was having a new house built in Malibu, California. The star, unhappy with the contractor’s work, fired him and took over with help from the contractor’s “good guy” project manager.

“We finished the house, and every time that we invited people over… they were like, ‘My God this house is so beautiful. Do you think you could do it again?’” Charvet recalled.

Today, Charvet runs The Jones Builders Group, which the outlet described as a residential contracting company in Los Angeles that builds between 10 and 14 houses a year.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

David Charvet and Brooke Burke share two children. Photo by Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images

“To wake up every morning early, to be able to be the first face that my kids would see has been a blessing,” Charvet explained. “And I did it. People to this day ask me, ‘How come you have such a great relationship with your children?’ And I said to them, ‘… I put the time in.’”

Story continues

Charvet starred in “Baywatch” alongside David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson and Yasmine Bleeth from 1992 until 1996. His last credited role was 2013’s “Prisoners of the Sun.”

Charvet admitted that at first, he mourned the loss of his decades-long career.

“There was also a sense of sadness because I really loved what I did for 20 years,” he reflected.

Today, David Charvet runs The Jones Builders Group. Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage

But today, Charvet is proud of his two greatest roles: that of father and home builder.

“My job today is I service people,” he said. “I’m a service person. I’m no longer the star.”