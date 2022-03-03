The wide receivers showed off their speed Thursday as the NFL scouting combine opened in Indianapolis. Baylor prospect Tyquan Thornton stood out from the group and nearly set a combine record.

Thornton clocked an official time of 4.28 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Initially, his time was announced as 4.21 seconds, which would have set a combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash ever, breaking Washington receiver John Ross III’s mark of 4.22 seconds from 2017.

He unofficially held the record for just over two hours after his time was first posted. The NFL later announced 4.28 seconds as Thornton’s official time.

Thornton wasn’t the only receiver to a clock scorching time Thursday. He was one of nine receivers to run under 4.4 seconds.

Tennessee’s Velus Jones clocked 4.31 seconds, and Memphis’ Calvin Austin III ran 4.32 seconds. Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce and SMU’s Danny Gray each ran 4.33 seconds.

Thornton was Baylor’s leading receiver as a senior in 2021 with 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns. NFL.com lists him as a potential Day 3 pick in the upcoming 2022 draft.

This year’s draft will take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tyquan Thornton runs 4.28-second 40, nearly sets NFL combine record