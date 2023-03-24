Bayern Munich sack Julian Nagelsmann and line up big-name replacement

Julian Nagelsmann’s time at Bayern Munich is coming to an end (AFP via Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are set to sack manager Julian Nagelsmann and replace him with the former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel.

Nagelsmann was in charge when Bayern lost 2-1 at Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Sunday, which allowed Dortmund to move top of the Bundesliga.

The 35-year-old took charge in 2021 and led Bayern to their 10th German title in a row last season, but they have been unable to replicate that form, and the hierarchy have acted ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

Bayern play Manchester City in the last eight of Europe’s elite competition, and City manager Pep Guardiola is now set to come up against Tuchel, who won their battle in the 2021 Champions League final when he was in charge of Chelsea.

Tuchel is set to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract at Bayern.