Bay Area cop Anthony Luciano Vasquez illegally recorded sex act with woman: lawsuit

A former California cop is facing a lawsuit alleging he illegally recorded a sex act with a woman.

Anthony Luciano Vasquez, a 25-year former Pinole police officer, is already facing criminal charges of felony eavesdropping and misdemeanor “unlawful” video recordings, by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office in September 2021, SFGate reported.

“Vasquez recorded the victim without her consent,” the office wrote on Facebook. “The defendant had a hidden camera in his bedroom at his home in Hercules that was used for this recording.”

Former cop Anthony Vasquez also reportedly shared the footage with coworkers. Pinole Police Dept.

Vasquez allegedly shared the recording “with at least one other law enforcement officer,” the suit says.

Vasquez resigned from the force in June 2021 while the incident was being investigated. The suit further alleged that the city’s police department didn’t do enough and “were aware, or reasonably should have been aware that its employees were engaging in such unlawful conduct.”