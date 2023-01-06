Baxter to Break Up Businesses, Joining Health-Care Trend

(Bloomberg) — Baxter International Inc. sank after announcing a plan to spin off its industry-leading kidney-care business into an independent publicly traded company within the next 12 to 18 months.

The company is also pursuing strategic alternatives for its BioPharma Solutions business, including a possible sale or separation. That division provides contract manufacturing services to the pharma and biotech industries.

Shares of the Deerfield, Illinois-based company fell as much as 9% in New York trading, touching their lowest level since February 2017.

The moves follow a trend of breaking up diversified health-care companies. Johnson & Johnson earlier this week submitted its plan to spin off its consumer health business. General Electric Co.’s former medical-equipment division began trading as a separate company on Wednesday.

Baxter said Friday that simplifying its operations should save money and create a more resilient supply chain. The remaining business will be focused on hospital solutions and connected care.

Renal care is Baxter’s biggest division by sales, accounting for about 25% of sales in the third quarter. It is being spun off with acute therapies, a smaller business that brought in about 4% of sales in the quarter.

Separately, Baxter said that Chief Operation Officer Giuseppe Accogli resigned on Jan. 4, effective immediately. He had been with the company for more than 15 years.

Perella Weinberg Partners LP and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are serving as financial advisers to Baxter. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is its legal adviser.

