‘Batwoman’ Canceled At The CW After Three Seasons – Deadline

‘Batwoman’ Canceled At The CW After Three Seasons – The Hamden Journal

by

Batwoman is no longer.

The CW has canceled the superhero drama series after three season.

Showrunner Caroline Dries revealed the news on social media, saying she was “bummed, but full of gratitude”.

Batwoman is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.