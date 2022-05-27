Battered and bruised, Heat running out of gas – and chances – in East finals against Celtics

BOSTON – The Miami Heat went scoreless for the first three minutes, 24 seconds of Game 5 on Wednesday. It was a harbinger.

The Heat had six stretches where they didn’t score a point for at least two minutes of game action.

Their shots were too short, too long, wide right and wide left, and while the Boston Celtics played solid defense in the third quarter of their 93-80 victory Wednesday, the Heat generated open looks.

They missed open shots – 6-for-17 with the closest defender more than 6 feet away and 5-for-31 with the closest defender 4-6 feet, according to NBA.com/stats.

“I do want to get to the film,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I know everybody says that afterward, but I feel like we got shots in our wheelhouse for the large part of the night.”

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox

ON CUSP OF NBA FINALS: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown face biggest game of careers

Jimmy Butler (22) and the Heat have had trouble keeping up with Jaylen Brown (7) and the Celtics.

Offense has turned into a major problem for Miami, and it’s a signal the Heat are running out of road with injuries and worn-down players exacting a price. The Celtics can advance to the NBA Finals with a victory in Game 6 on Friday in Boston (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The Heat are fading against the Celtics, who have been the best team in the East since Jan. 1, the No. 1 rated defensive team in the league all season and the best defensive team in the playoffs.

All-Star Jimmy Butler’s scoring has evaporated, from 41 points in Game 1, 29 in Game 2 and then eight, six and 13 points and 10-for-40 shooting in the next three games.

“If I’m out there, I’ve got to do better,” Butler said. “I’ve got to find a way to help us win, and I haven’t been doing that.”

Guards Kyle Lowry and Max Strus are a combined 1-for-29 from the field for seven points in the past two games.

“If you have an open shot, you take it, you shoot,” Spoelstra said. “Those are shots that are fully in the context of what we do. I don’t think either one of them played outside of themselves. Those are the offensive possessions that we’ve had for a large part of the season.”

Story continues

Bam Adebayo had one really good offensive game, one OK game and has otherwise struggled to score.

Injuries have grown, too. Players from both teams are not 100% but Miami’s injuries are having a greater impact on the series than Boston’s.

Tyler Herro, the 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year and one of the Heat’s best three players, missed his second consecutive game with a strained left groin.

Butler missed the second half of Game 3 with right knee inflammation, and Lowry (strained left hamstring) has played in just eight of Miami’s 16 playoff games, missing the first two games of the conference finals.

“We are not making excuses for anything,” Spoelstra said. “We are not deflecting anything. We are not making excuses for it.”

The Heat are a straightforward organization with straightforward players. Blaming factors other than their own play doesn’t happen often. Butler refused to cite his knee.

“I’m fine,” he said. “My knee is OK. I’ve just got to do better. It’s no excuse.”

Lowry repeated Butler. “No matter what situation we’re in, I’ve got to play better. I’m playing terrible. It is what it is. I’m out there, so I’ve got to do a better job,” he said.

The Lowry situation is tricky. If it’s another player, he is probably removed from the starting lineup in favor of Gabe Vincent. The Heat are 7-1 without Lowry in the postseason. But Lowry is a respected veteran with championship experience. Spoelstra also knows the negative effect it could have on Lowry and the psyche of the team if he benched him. The rest of the team will sense desperation and deduce that Spoelstra has lost faith in what they’ve done all season.

Knowing how Spoelstra analyzes these dilemmas, it would be surprising if Lowry didn’t start. But Spoelstra could and should be quick to make a change in Game 6 if Lowry isn’t playing well.

After each of Boston’s victories in Games 5 and 6, Spoelstra has professed belief in his team.

“Our guys are ignitable,” Spoelstra said. “You just see two or three of those go (in), all of a sudden, our guys feel like that’s 10 in a row and that can turn in a hurry.”

It sounds like he’s trying to convince anyone, including himself and his players, that the Heat can win the next two games.

“If you want to break through and punch a ticket to the Finals, you’re going to have to do some ridiculously tough stuff,” Spoelstra said. “Getting on to Boston and figuring that out collectively, those are the emotions and the breakthroughs that you have that you remember the rest of your life. Bring this thing back on the 29th. That’s all we talked about in there.”

With each missed Heat shot, a Game 7 seems less and less likely.

Follow Jeff Zillgitt on Twitter @JeffZIllgitt.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heat fading vs. Celtics amid calls to bench Kyle Lowry in NBA playoffs