Bats come alive in intrasquad game, ‘long shot’ Dom Smith or Jeff McNeil get traded

Dom Smith flexes after hit in road grey jersey

Here’s what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it…

– The Mets played a five-inning intrasquad game on Friday afternoon, as Francisco Lindor, J.D. Davis, Khalil Lee and Brett Baty all went deep.

– The San Diego Padres have expressed interest in Dom Smith and Jeff McNeil, sources told SNY’s Andy Martino, but it remains a “long shot” that the Mets trade either player.

– Manager Buck Showalter believes Starling Marte can help the Mets solve their baserunning problems.

– Lindor spoke about his excitement to be playing again in front of fans and can’t wait for Opening Day.

– Former MLB manager Jim Leyland predicts Mets greatness from “perfect choice” Showalter and “really smart” Max Scherzer.

– Smith said he played with partially torn labrum last year.

– Jordan Yamamoto was optioned to the minors after just two appearances with the team last year.