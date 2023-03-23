Baton Rouge police now searching for 2 suspected prostitutes in connection to Nathan Millard’s death

The Baton Rouge police department is now searching for two women wanted on prostitution charges in connection to a missing Walton County father later found dead.

Nathan Millard vanished during a business trip in May. His body was found more than two weeks later rolled up in plastic wrap and rugs.

A known drug dealer in the area, Derrick Perkins was later arrested for unlawful disposal of remains. Police said Millard died of a drug overdose and Perkins drove around with the body in a friend’s trunk for weeks before disposing of the body and burning the car.

Police say they are also now searching for two women who were also with Millard on the night he died.

Tabbetha Barner is wanted for prostitution and failure to seek assistance. Tiffany Ann Guidry is wanted for unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

Perkins is facing several other charges including failure to seek assistance, criminal damage to property, obstruction of justice, unlawful use of a vehicle and access device fraud.