‘Batman II’, ‘Superman Legacy’ Get 2025 theatrical release dates – The Hamden Journal

As part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s unveiling of their new DC Universe Chapter One, “Gods and Monsters”, the twosome announced theatrical release dates for the Gunn penned Superman Legacy, that being July 11, 2025 and Matt Reeves’ DC else-world Batman II which is Oct. 3, 2025.

Gunn and Safran declared that 2025 will be a big year for their new DC universe.

Warners already had both dates on hold on the theatrical release calendar for untitled DC movies. No other studios have booked titles against them at this point in time.

No director yet on Gunn’s Superman Legacy, through Safran hinted yesterday he’d like the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker to helm. “This is really the start of the DCU,” Safran called the feature.

“It’s not an origins story, it focuses on Superman’s balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He’s the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, he’s kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned,” says Safran. As previously announced a new actor will be cast for the role of the Man of Steel.

Reeves’ Batman 2 screenplay is currently in the works. Gunn and Safran have their own Batman movie planned, The Brave and the Bold, which will be the Dark Knight’s entree to their new DC universe. No director, writers or actors attached at this time. Brave and the Bold will tell the story of Bruce Wayne and the spitfire, renegade son he didn’t know he had, Damien Wayne, who takes on the alias of Robin.