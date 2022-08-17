Bathrooms in house for sale in Canada are ... odd. ‘Folks do it different up north’

Bathrooms in house for sale in Canada are … odd. ‘Folks do it different up north’

by

An estate on the real estate market in Ontario, Canada, for $2.29 million will enchant some with its fairy tale-like interior, but others? Well, they’re a little thrown off.

Exterior

The lakefront property has a “resort-like setting,” according to the listing on Zillow.com, and even comes with a dock that’s a “combined boathouse-houseboat,” which is sure to attract water lovers and outdoors enthusiasts.

Boathouse

Boathouse

While the grounds are appealing, it’s the six-bedroom, four-bathroom inside that can appear playful — or alarming. Especially the bathrooms that look like something straight out of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Bathroom

Bathroom

At least some of them do.

Bathroom

Bathroom

The rest of the house carries a charming aesthetic, however.

Bathroom

Bathroom

Features include:

Interior

Interior

Dining area/kitchen

Dining area/kitchen

There’s also what appears to be a swinging bed and a bunk bed that includes a slide.

Bedroom

Bedroom

But it was those bathrooms caught the eye of fans of Friday Night Zillow, a fun Twitter hashtag focused on quirky houses on the real estate market run by Bloomberg congressional reporter Steven Dennis.

Bedroom

Bedroom

“I have questions,” one person quote-tweeted about the stone shower.

Bedroom

Bedroom

“Can’t wait to see the toilet,” another said.

Bedroom

Bedroom

Party shower made of stone!” someone tweeted.

Interior

Interior

“Their culture is far superior,” one person noted.

Bathroom

Bathroom

“Wait til you see the soap dispenser,” someone said.

Bathroom

Bathroom

“Might be illegal in several Southern states…” another joked.

Interior

Interior

“Folks do it different up north,” one person tweeted.

Exterior

Exterior

‘Most eclectic home’ in California lives up to its name. Check out the ‘House of Sin’

The basement of this Ohio house is freaking out Zillow Gone Wild. ‘I’m so…scared’