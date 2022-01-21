‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer Meat Loaf, rock icon and actor, is dead aged 74

Meat Loaf in his 1970s heydey.Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

Rock music star Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, according to a statement on his social media.

The “Bat Out of Hell” singer recorded 100 million album sales worldwide.

Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, leaves behind two daughters and his wife.

His death was announced in a statement on his Facebook page around midnight on Thursday. It said he died with his family around him, but did not give a location or a cause of death.

The performer, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, was known for his best-selling album “Bat out of Hell” and for acting in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” as well a small role in “Fight Club.”

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” read the statement.

“Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including ‘Fight Club,’ ‘Focus,’ ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ and ‘Wayne’s World,'” it continued.

“‘Bat Out of Hell’ remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meat Loaf joins the cast as a special guest as he visits the musical “Bat Out Of Hell” on Broadway at New York City Center on August 20, 2019 in New York City.Bruce Glikas/WireImage via GettyImages

Meat Loaf was born Marvin Lee Aday in 1947 in Dallas, Texas. He later changed his first name to Michael.

His entertainment career began when he moved to Los Angeles in 1967, where he started a band called Meat Loaf Soul. He landed a part in the musical “Hair,” eventually making it to Broadway in 1973. Meat Loaf was later cast in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” playing Eddie and Dr. Everett Scott, which he reprised in the film version of the show.

In 1977, he debuted his album “Bat Out of Hell” to enormous success.

He married Leslie G. Edmonds in 1978 and divorced in 2001. In 2007, he married Deborah Gillespie.

Meat Loaf had spoken publicly about health issues that affected his career in the past. During a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, the singer said he was not sure whether he would ever make another album or tour again due to his health problems.

The rock star was known to suffer from asthma. In 2016, he collapsed on-stage during a concert in Edmonton, Canada. The incident was filmed by a fan in the audience. And in 2011, Meat Loaf collapsed during a concert performance in Pittsburgh. He received treatment on-stage from medics and got back up to finish the show.

Tributes have been paid to the rock star from the world of entertainment. The singer Cher shared her memories of performing alongside Meat Loaf.

“Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did ‘Dead Ringer,'” Cher tweeted. “Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day.”

The British writer and broadcaster Stephen Fry paid tribute to Meat Loaf in a series of tweets describing him as “frightening and cuddly.”

