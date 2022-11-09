Basketball: USC announces the signing of four-star PG Silas Demary Jr.

For years now, USC basketball fans have been pining for the next big point guard prospect to pick the Trojans and shore up a position that has been mostly filled by players more naturally suited for off-ball roles.

Well, USC may have addressed that need in this 2023 recruiting class, announcing the signing of four-star point guard Silas Demary Jr. from Lincolnton, N.C., who is the No. 58-ranked national prospect in this 2023 class.

Demary has been categorizes as a combo guard by other recruiting services, but Rivals’ analysts have ranked him as the 17th-best point guard in this class.

Meanwhile, the Trojans could have even more talent coming in at that position as they remain a top contender for five-star point guard Isaiah Collier, out of Marietta, Ga. — the No. 4-ranked overall prospect and No. 2 PG in this class.

Collier is not expected to announce a decision until Nov. 15. USC is considered one of the favorites for his commitment, with Cincinnati probably the top challenger and Michigan also in the mix.

USC also holds a commitment from Collier’s Wheeler High School teammate, four-star power forward Arrinten Page. USC has yet to formally announce the signing of Page, a 6-foot-9 forward who is ranked the No. 57 overall prospect in this class.

However it shakes out, already with two top 60 national prospects in the fold, Trojans coach Andy Enfield and his staff continue to prove themselves as elite recruiters year after year, now building off the momentum of having NBA draft picks each of the last four years — first-rounder Kevin Porter Jr. in 2019, first-round lottery pick Onyeka Okongwu in 2020, first-round lottery pick Evan Mobley in 2021 and second-rounder Isaiah Mobley this year.