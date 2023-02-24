BASF plans further cost costs after posting $5.16 billion loss

BASF SE on Friday said that it is implementing further cost-saving measures at its Ludwigshafen facility as the German chemical company seeks to cut costs after a year which saw earnings fall.

BASF

BAS,

-4.18%

said it was implementing structural measures at its production site in Ludwigshafen designed to lower costs by more than 200 million euros ($211.9 million) a year by the end of 2026.