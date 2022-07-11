Baseball America’s Midseason Top 100 prospects list includes 4 Phillies

4 Phillies prospects make Baseball America’s Midseason Top 100 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A fourth Phillies prospect appeared on Baseball America’s Midseason Top 100: Griff McGarry.

The 23-year-old right-hander is ranked 99th, below fellow Phillies farmhands Andrew Painter (38), Mick Abel (66) and catcher Logan O’Hoppe (92).

McGarry, a 2021 fifth-round pick the Phillies recently promoted to Double A Reading, has struck out 85 batters in 49 innings this season.

“McGarry is the perfect example of the high-upside, high-risk Class A pitcher,” Baseball America’s scouting report reads. “If he can improve his control and consistency, he’s a potential front-of-the-rotation starter, but McGarry’s control has a long way to go.”

O’Hoppe has become perhaps the Phillies’ best position player prospect. The 22-year-old catcher has hit .276/.393/.525 in 265 plate appearances with Double A Reading this season, homering 14 times and driving in 40 runs. Reading has a notoriously hitter-friendly ballpark, but O’Hoppe has been far more productive on the road, hitting .319/.417/.628 with 16 of his 26 extra-base hits. He isn’t yet on the Phillies’ 40-man roster. The Phils have Rafael Marchan and Donny Sands behind the two on their active roster, J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.

Painter, the Phils’ first-round pick in 2021, has dominated at Single A this season. In 12 starts — nine with Low A Clearwater, three with High A Jersey Shore — he has a 1.74 ERA with 79 K’s in 46⅔ innings. He’s allowed only one home run. Painter moved up 15 spots from Baseball America’s preseason Top 100.

Abel, drafted 15th overall by the Phillies in 2020, has spent the season at Jersey Shore. He’s 5-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 14 starts, though he’s allowed two runs or fewer in six of his last eight starts. His ranking dropped 14 spots.

Subscribe to Phillies Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube