Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy rips into Roe v. Wade decision, says it’s ‘pure insanity’ and ‘we are going backwards in time’

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

He called the decision “pure insanity” and said “we are going backwards in time.”

He also criticized staunch supporters of the US Constitution, saying “you’ve got to evolve.”

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, took to social media on Friday to denounce the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, but said “this doesn’t reflect Barstool.”

“To me this is just pure insanity, pure insanity,” Portnoy said in a video posted to Twitter. “We are going backwards in time. We are literally going backwards in time. It makes no sense how anybody thinks it’s their right to tell a woman what to do with her body. I just don’t get it. To take away the ability to make informed decisions on how they want to live their lives, is bananas.”

The Supreme Court on Friday announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade’, which in 1973 established abortion as a constitutional right. The decision drastically impacts access to abortion in the US, and many Republican-led states had already passed laws that would ban abortion if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned.

Portnoy went on to criticize staunch supporters of the US Constitution who used it as a defense in their support of overturning Roe v. Wade.

“At what point do you look at the Constitution and say, ‘Hey, this was written by people who had slaves,'” Portnoy said. “… You’ve got to evolve. You can’t look at this document and think that’s the end all, be all. This is coming from somebody who is consistently like, the US is the best country in the world by a mile. I still believe it. But we’re doing backwards.”

He also said that he’s forced to vote for “morons like Biden” because Republicans are “taking away basic rights.”

“What’s next, same-sex marriage?” he said “What is next? It’s insane.”

