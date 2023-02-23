Barry Keoghan And Christopher Abbott In MUBI Drama ‘Bring Them Down’  – The Hamden Journal

MUBI today shared a first-look image of Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott in the upcoming drama Bring Them Down, the debut feature from writer-director Chris Andrews.

The pic is in the final stages of principal photography in Ireland. Keoghan and Abbott replace Tom Burke and Paul Mescal who were previously attached to the film. Colm Meaney (Gangs of London), Nora-Jane Noone (Wildfire), Paul Ready (Motherland), and Susan Lynch (Happy Valley, Unforgotten) also star in the film.

The plot follows Michael (Abbott), the last son of a shepherding family, who lives with his ailing father, Ray (Meaney). Burdened by a terrible secret, Michael has isolated himself from the world.

When a conflict with rival farmer Gary (Ready) and his son Jack (Keoghan) escalates, Michael is drawn into a devastating chain of events, forcing him to confront the horrors of his past, leaving both families permanently altered.

The film is a European co-production produced by Ivana MacKinnon (Beast) of the UK-based Wild Swim, Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde from Ireland’s Tailored Films, Jacob Swan Hyam (UK), and Jean-Yves Roubin and Cassandre Warnauts from Frakas Productions (Belgium).

MUBI financed Bring Them Down with Screen Ireland and the UK Global Screen Fund.

Andrews is best known for his short films Stalker (2019) and Fire (2015). Keoghan mostly starred in Martin McDonagh’s latest The Banshees of Inisherin. Last Sunday, Keoghan picked up the Best Supporting Actor BAFTA for his performance as Dominic Kearney in the black comedy. In 2022, Abbott lent his voice to Kenya Barris and Kid Cudi’s Netflix animated romantic comedy Entergalactic.