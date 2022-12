The stock market is coming off its worst year since 2008, but it was finally a good year for value investing—and it was a good year for Barron’s favorite picks, as well.

Every December for the past 13 years, Barron’s has identified 10 promising stocks that could outperform the market. This year’s group had a value bent, a benefit during a year when value outperformed growth by 19 percentage points. Barron’s 10 picks did even better.