On Wednesday, Barrick Gold (GOLD) reached an important technical milestone, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 90-plus percentile with an improvement to 92, up from 89 the day before.
X
When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. IBD’s proprietary rating identifies market leadership with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score. The rating shows how a stock’s price behavior over the trailing 52 weeks stacks up against all the other stocks in our database.
History reveals that the best-performing stocks tend to have an RS Rating of at least 80 in the early stages of their moves.
Looking For The Best Stocks To Buy And Watch? Start Here
Barrick Gold Stock is building a cup with handle with a 23.69 buy point. See if the stock can break out in volume at least 40% higher than normal.
Barrick Gold saw both earnings and sales growth rise last quarter. Earnings-per-share increased from -41% to 0%. Revenue rose from -20% to 1%.
Barrick Gold earns the No. 18 rank among its peers in the Mining-Gold/Silver/Gems industry group. Franco Nevada (FNV), Sibanye Gold ADR (SBSW) and Buenaventura Comp (BVN) are among the top 5 highly rated stocks within the group.
IBD Newsletters
Get exclusive IBD analysis and actionable news daily.
IBD Newsletters
Get exclusive IBD analysis and actionable news daily.
Please enter a valid email address
Please select a newsletter
Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox & more info about our products & services. Privacy Policy & Terms of Use
Thank You!
You will now receive IBD Newsletters
Something Went Wrong!
Please contact customer service
Stocks To Buy And Watch: Top IPOs, Big And Small Caps, Growth Stocks
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Join IBD Live And Learn Top Chart-Reading And Trading Techniques From The Pros
MarketSmith’s Tools Can Help The Individual Investor
Profit From Short-Term Trends With SwingTrader
Get Timely Buy & Sell Alerts With IBD Leaderboard
Find The Best Long-Term Investments With IBD Long-Term Leaders
IBD Digital: Get access to subscriber-only stock lists and market analysis. Plus, add the weekly print edition for your weekend prep.