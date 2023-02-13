Barney franchise getting relaunched with film, animated series, and more

Get ready to have “I love you, you love me” stuck in your head all over again.

The iconic purple dinosaur Barney, who rose to prominence in the ’90s with the hit television show Barney & Friends — which famously encouraged kids to be kind and optimistic while simultaneously haunting their parents’ dreams — is officially getting relaunched later this year.

Mattel’s plans for the brand include television, film, and YouTube content as well as music and a full range of kids’ products including toys, books, clothing, and more. But never fear, ’90s kids: Apparel and accessories for adult fans, featuring the original Barney, are also in development.

The new animated series, which has not yet been titled, is set to debut in 2024. Created for preschool kids, it will feature the lovable T-rex and friends, and per the logline will “introduce new audiences to the world of Barney through music-filled adventures centered on love, community, and encouragement.” It will be produced by Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana, and executive produced by Fred Soulie and Christopher Keenan for Mattel Television and by Colin Bohm and Pam Westman for Nelvana.

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time,” said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer and Global Head of Consumer Products at Mattel, in a statement. “We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences.”

Fred Soulie, SVP and General Manager of Mattel Television, adds that with a new “modern take” of the purple dinosaur the creators hope “to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big. We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original Barney from their own childhoods, will love the show, too.”

Further details about the film plans weren’t immediately available, but in 2019 it was announced that Mattel had a live-action Barney movie in the works with Nope star Daniel Kaluuya set to produce. It remains to be seen how those plans might factor in with this relaunch.

Created by Sheryl Leach, the original Barney & Friends first aired on PBS staring in 1992, and ran for 14 seasons. Throughout the series’ run, over 100 children appeared in the series, with notable names including Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez.

